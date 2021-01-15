First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.65.

FRC stock opened at $158.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

