First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.59. Approximately 5,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BICK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK)

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

