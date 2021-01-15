First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. 14,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.