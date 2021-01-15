First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 268.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,335 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.32. 825,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,623. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

