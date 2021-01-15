First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.43. Approximately 15,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 49,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.