First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.33. Approximately 97,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 43,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $5,676,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $85,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

