First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 2,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter.

