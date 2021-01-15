First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 3,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.65% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

