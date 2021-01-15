First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) shares fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.23 and last traded at $52.23. 699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.39% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

