First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.53. 6,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

