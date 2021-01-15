First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.26. 78,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 77,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,481,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 107,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,932 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.