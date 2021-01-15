First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.12 and last traded at $109.12. 3,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.