First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.12 and last traded at $109.12. 3,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.36.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
