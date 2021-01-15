First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ QTEC opened at $143.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

