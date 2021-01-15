First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.60. 3,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.95% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

