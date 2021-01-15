First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 51.2% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $487,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

