First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $48.19. 274,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 258,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 130.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

