First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.44 and last traded at $68.13. 23,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 150,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,698,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

