First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 12,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 3,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 6.69% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

