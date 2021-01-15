First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $48.60. 3,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDIV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,338,000.

