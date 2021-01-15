First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02. 572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000.

