First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Down 2.5%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) shares traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.91. 10,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 5,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.25% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

