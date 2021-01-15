First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.70. 6,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

