FirstEnergy Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $31.25 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

