FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 3,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 22.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 65,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 34.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter.

