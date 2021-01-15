FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.01. 6,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.