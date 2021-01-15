FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.01. 8,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.