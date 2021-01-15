FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 1.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 72,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 62,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

