FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $61.42. 2,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.23% of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

