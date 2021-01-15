FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Stock Price Down 1.1%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.34. 271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.