FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.57. 78,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 119,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 82,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.