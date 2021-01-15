FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $127.31. Approximately 2,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.