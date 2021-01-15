FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.79. Approximately 4,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

