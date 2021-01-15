FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $230,766.57 and $1,395.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00499580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.67 or 0.04190562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016282 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

