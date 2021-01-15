Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 165,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FFIC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $538.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

