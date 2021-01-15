FlypMe Market Cap Tops $810,915.84 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $810,915.84 and $10,381.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00476491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.17 or 0.04119097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016664 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

