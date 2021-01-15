FOAM Price Reaches $0.0254 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $48,740.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,178,485 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.