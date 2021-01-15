Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 97,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,008. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,813 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,153 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 51,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

