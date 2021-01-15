Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.82

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 20526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRTA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
