Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.82

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 20526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRTA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

