ForTube Hits Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One ForTube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $1.52 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00426641 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.73 or 0.04070078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

