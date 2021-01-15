Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.55. 5,161,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,707,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

