Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 111,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of FET traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 60,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 510,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 351,194 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

