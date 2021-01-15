Founders Capital Management LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 4.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.56. 2,671,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.06. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,842. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

