Founders Capital Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. 9,734,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

