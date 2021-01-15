Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 1,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

