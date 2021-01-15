Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.45. 10,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.52% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

