Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 7%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.17. 722,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 780,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 765,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,915 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank's International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

