Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Up 58.1% in December

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 3,022,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,603,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

