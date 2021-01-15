Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Up 58.1% in December

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 3,022,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,603,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

