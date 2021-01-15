Freyrchain (FREC) Achieves Market Cap of $67,979.84

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Freyrchain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freyrchain has a total market cap of $67,979.84 and $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Freyrchain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Freyrchain Token Profile

Freyrchain is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

