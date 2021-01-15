Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $773,076.49

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $773,076.49 and $48,407.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Friendz is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,040,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

