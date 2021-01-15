Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Shares Up 14.3%

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 2,332,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,553,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

