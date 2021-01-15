Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Shares Up 14.3%

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 2,332,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,553,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.